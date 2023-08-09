‘Needs an Oscar': MLB fans love Julio Rodriguez's delayed reveal of home run robbery

Mariners All-Star Julio Rodriguez pulled off some incredible in-game trickeration on Tuesday.

In the top of the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis. Jr sent a deep drive out to center field. Rodriguez tracked the ball to the center-field wall and leaped for it before walking away as if he had failed to rob the home run.

But as Tatis Jr. was in the middle of a trot around the bases, Rodriguez smirked and opened up his glove, revealing that he did in fact make the catch.

Julio is putting on a magic show! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/9FFQTUOx4D — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

The 22-year-old left many, including broadcasters and Tatis Jr., fooled by his hilarious trick.

And baseball fans simply couldn't get enough of the moment.

HOW DO YOU NOT LOVE THIS GUY https://t.co/cMesRr8Ks8 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 9, 2023

HE SLOW ROLLED HIM 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3nhNsC0RRB — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) August 9, 2023

Julio Rodríguez needs an Oscar for this performance 💀 pic.twitter.com/Too35aI4Pr — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) August 9, 2023

STILL NOT OVER THIS !!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/YypcceAjj9 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 9, 2023

Julio Rodriguez just performed the greatest pump fake in baseball history pic.twitter.com/ry7OJAyqf2 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) August 9, 2023

This was an A+ flex. Love it. https://t.co/KwDh3S0AYA — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) August 9, 2023

I love how much fun he has…that sly smile 😂 https://t.co/qVHEGXBiuk — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) August 9, 2023

Cool as hell. More of this, baseball! https://t.co/xmdAhhRj1X — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) August 9, 2023