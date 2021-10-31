Breaking News:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) ruled out for Sunday night game vs. Vikings

Who needs Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill when you have Trevor Siemian?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints came into 2021 with a quarterback battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

The Heisman winner from Florida State won and became No. 1. Hill subsequently was injured and the ball was in Winston’s hands … until.

Sunday when NFC South rivals the Saints and Bucs met and Winston suffered a leg injury on this play.

On to the field came former Denver Bronco and New York Jets QB Trevor Siemian and he threw the unlikely TD to fullback Alex Armah.

Recommended Stories