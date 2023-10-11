What needs to happen for Ole Miss basketball to make March Madness in Chris Beard's first season

OXFORD — Modern college basketball does not require the slow-building process commonly executed by coaches over the decades before the transfer portal and NIL changed roster management forever. Historically, neither has first-year Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard.

There were 14 first-year coaches across college basketball's six power conferences last season. Six of them qualified for the NCAA Tournament, equating to roughly 43%. To provide a baseline, about 49% of the teams in those conferences earned a March Madness bid last season.

These days, Year 1 for a new coach does not have to be about taking lumps with an eye toward the future. It never has been for Beard, anyway. In 2015-16, he took Arkansas Little Rock straight to March Madness when he was hired. His first year at Texas Tech saw the Red Raiders finish 41st in KenPom's ratings, missing out on the field before making an Elite Eight run the following season. At Texas in 2021-22, the Longhorns won 22 games and cracked the field as a No. 6 seed.

Winning quickly at Texas, which has missed out on the Big Dance four times since 2000, is a lot different than winning at Ole Miss, which has five NCAA Tournament appearances in the same span.

But the path nonetheless exists. Here's a look at what Ole Miss needs.

An elite defense

It's difficult to see a path to March for Ole Miss that doesn't start with playing excellent defense. Of those six power conference programs that went dancing last season with a first-year coach, four relied on a top-35 defense.

Chris Jans' early success at Mississippi State epitomized that dynamic. The Bulldogs were the worst 3-point shooting team in the country, and didn't score the ball efficiently from anywhere else on the floor, either. But they were elite defensively, and generated extra possessions with the nation's 14th-best offensive-rebounding percentage. That was enough to make them a First Four team.

Fortunately for the Rebels, Beard's teams have a strong history of stifling the opposition. In seven full seasons as a Division I coach, Beard's teams have, on average, finished 19th out of 363 programs in KenPom's defensive efficiency metric.

Good news from the NCAA

When he last met the media on Sept. 25, Beard said he had not yet received notice on the availability of transfers Moussa Cisse and Brandon Murray. Both of those players, who transferred for the second time this offseason, require NCAA waivers to become eligible for this season.

Cisse, who should he be available, figures to be among the most important players on the roster. The 7-foot center from Oklahoma State was the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year two seasons ago, and earned a place on the conference's all-defensive team again last season. He's averaged 1.8 blocks per game over the course of his three-year career. Last season, he posted 6.8 points and 8 rebounds per game as well.

Murray, on the other hand, would inject some much-needed scoring talent into the lineup. The 6-5 guard scored over 13 points per game last season with Georgetown.

Among the last things coaches typically develop when they step into a new role is depth. Should Cisse and Murray receive bad news from the NCAA, the Rebels' depth will be tested early.

Efficiency from its stars

Few players in college basketball have a talent for scoring like Matthew Murrell, one of a handful of holdovers from coach Kermit Davis' final Ole Miss team.

One of the Rebels' missions this season will be to enable him to do so efficiently − both for his sake and theirs.

"They want to see me be more efficient," Murrell said in August of the feedback he received from the NBA Draft process. "Coach Beard knows that. He'll put me in a position and the team in a position to be successful."

Murrell shot 36.5% from the field last season and 30.4% from 3-point range, down from 42.7% and 38.6% in 2021-22.

Ole Miss, in general, operated one of the least efficient offenses in high-level college basketball. The Rebels shot 30.3% from beyond the arc last season − 344th nationally. Its success rate on 2-point shots − 48.6% − wasn't much better, ranking 250th.

