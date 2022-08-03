What needs to happen for 49ers to get back to NFC Championship? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what needs to happen for San Francisco 49ers to get back to NFC Championship. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The offense's star running back hasn't shied away from the hard work in the third phase.
The Colts announced the addition of a wide receiver to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. The team has signed D.J. Montgomery. The Colts placed wide receiver John Hurst on injured reserve Tuesday and Montgomery claims his spot on the roster. Montgomery entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2019 and [more]
In honor of his 45th birthday, a look at some of the best moments from Tom Brady's career.
I'm sharing my story for the first time, because I dared to hope this NFL punishment would finally be different. Instead, all I got was a rotten reminder.
When Chloe Kelly whipped off her top to celebrate England’s Euros trophy winning goal, she could not have known the impact of a simple act. But in revealing her sports bra, to a packed out Wembley and millions watching on TV, the 24-year-old brokered a much-needed conversation around bras and breasts in sport.
The Steelers quarterback battle is really heating up.
Bears OT Teven Jenkins has missed 5 training camp practices. But he's finally speaking out - on social media - about what's going on. Kinda.
Brandon Aiyuk provided a simple explanation for all of the commotion during Tuesday's 11-on-11 team drills.
Inside the swirl that kept Dan Quinn in Dallas despite Mike McCarthy rumors, plus the latest from Tuesday's practice and what to do at WR? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson's first training camp hasn't come without challenges. He's been knocked down but hasn't stopped getting back up.
This catch by #49ers WR Malik Turner is fun.
Teven Jenkins responds to the rumors surrounding his name via Twitter.
There's a reason Tom Brady is synonymous with NFL bling, the famed quarterback has more wins than any other player. Learn about other record holders.
Gary Lineker says he will not be “bullied” into censoring himself on Twitter after mocking the “ludicrous” furore sparked by a pun he made about Chloe Kelly’s celebration of the goal that secured European Championship glory for England Women.
Packers QB Jordan Love made two big throws during Tuesday's training camp practice.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick gives us the players to watch for the Jaguars and Raiders in Thursday's Hall of Fame game.
If Trill Williams wishes to see what an undrafted Dolphins rookie cornerback can eventually become, he needs only to look across the room during team meetings.
The WWE has announced that following her actions after losing at SummerSlam, former UFC Champion and Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey has been suspended and fined. After losing one of the biggest matches of her career to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, Rousey was understandably upset. To make matters worse, Rousey had a legitimate reason to be mad with a questionable referee call leading to her loss. However, what Rousey wasn't allowed to do, per the WWE, is physically take her anger out on WW
The 16-page decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson gives the NFL the factual findings necessary to impose, through the appeal process, a much longer suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. But the written ruling does not leave the NFL unscathed. Judge Robinson determined that Watson did what he’s accused of doing, and that he basically [more]
One of the more common questions raised in response to Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games flows from a fairly obvious set of comparisons. How does Watson, who faced 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, get suspended only six games when Cardinal receiver DeAndre [more]