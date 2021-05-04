Which needs did 49ers miss in 2021 draft?

The 49ers went into this year’s draft with a pretty defined list of glaring needs. While they addressed some of those with their eight selections, they left out a few.

They needed a quarterback and got one with the third overall pick. Interior offensive line help was on their list and they addressed that twice with a pair of players who figure to slot in as guards. Cornerback might’ve been their most pressing need and they snagged two, they also scooped two running backs in the same draft for the first time since 1991. Safety was a peripheral need they located late in Round 5.

Here are the positions they did not address in the draft:

Wide receiver

San Francisco could use another player to compete for the third wide receiver spot behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Undrafted receiver Austin Watkins Jr. is expected to sign with the 49ers, but using a pick on one would've made a lot of sense. That'll be a position battle to watch closely in camp given how unproven that group is.

Defensive end

This year's defensive end class wasn't deep, so there just may have never been a spot where the 49ers were high enough on a player to draft him. With the signing of Samson Ebukam, Arden Key and Jordan Willis, perhaps the 49ers feel they have enough depth. This may also signal optimism about Dee Ford's outlook for the season. Don't be surprised if another free agent signing at defensive end comes down by the time camp starts.

Center

Alex Mack's arrival in free agency made this less of an immediate need, but it's still a little bit of a surprise that they didn't add depth at this spot and a possible long-term solution. Perhaps the club feels Mack will give them a couple years and they can kick the can down the road. They may also try and develop Daniel Brunskill there while Aaron Banks takes over at right guard.

Tight end

The 49ers' pursuit of Austin Hooper last offseason and the signing of Jordan Reed made it seem like they were prioritizing a pass-catching tight end to pair with George Kittle. There were a couple strong prospects to fit that role, but they overlooked the position entirely in their eight picks. Perhaps they're no longer looking for that with a more run-focused offense coming with Trey Lance under center, but it stands to reason they could improve that group either way.

