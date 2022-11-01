What needs could the Bucs address at the NFL trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and we’ve already seen plenty of high-profile moves across the league.

After a frustrating 3-5 start, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be forced to make a move, as they look to upgrade underachieving spots or fill vacancies due to key injuries.

Here are the positions of need the Bucs might target with a deadline deal:

Outside Linebacker

(AP Photo/Don Montague)

The loss of Pro Bowl pass rusher Shaq Barrett is a huge blow to Tampa Bay’s defense, and leaves a gaping hole on the defensive front. Barrett suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and will miss the rest of the 2022 season on injured reserve.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib will rotate, but the Bucs could use another explosive edge rusher to help replace Barrett’s presence and impact. Bradley Chubb (Denver Broncos) and Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) could be their primary targets.

Offensive Line

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The loss of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen on the second day of training camp cast a dark shadow over One Buc Place, and his absence has had the expected impact on the entire offensive line. Losing veteran guard Aaron Stinnie in the preseason didn’t help either, and the Bucs have been struggling with rookie Luke Goedeke at left guard, and second-year center Robert Hainsey.

Nick Leverett started for an injured Goedeke on Thursday night, and there was marked improvement, but the Bucs might still look for an even bigger upgrade. Adding a veteran center to push Hainsey seems less likely, but still an outside possibility.

Defensive Back

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

For the second year in a row, injuries have ravaged Tampa Bay’s secondary. Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Logan Ryan, and Antoine Winfield Jr. have all missed time so far this year, exposing the Bucs’ lack of proven depth behind them at both levels.

Especially considering that Murphy-Bunting, fellow cornerback Jamel Dean, and safety Mike Edwards are all in contract years, making a move for another defensive back might make sense. Such a move would help bolster their depth in the short-term, but might also guard against potential losses in free agency.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire