What needs to change for Cowboys' offense? 'NFL Total Access'

Kyle Dvorchak analyzes every single team this offseason, diving into cap space, notable free agents, draft capital, positions of need and more. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four. It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A. Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat [more]
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
The Bears closed on Arlington Park last week. See pictures of what architects are dreaming up for the potential new home for the team.
The former Kentucky quarterback is a polarizing prospect.
With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones changing agents in an effort to change the terms the team is offering, he’s now on track for the franchise tag. The big winner in that move could be running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants, like all teams, have one tag to use each year. The thinking was that the [more]
A.J. McCarron spent two years playing for Bill O'Brien in Houston, and his comments Sunday suggest Mac Jones will be put in a position to succeed in 2023.
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster - beginning at CB.
49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw still has much to prove entering his fourth NFL season.
Vic Fangio is a defensive legend in the NFL. Here's how he did in his first Dolphins press conference.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Daytona 500 for the first time Sunday, surviving a series of late-race accidents in the season-opening race.
Peter Schrager revealed the one team he believes is capable of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC next season.
Nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook reportedly plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's what NBA Twitter had to say about the move.
One college insider has come out with an interesting prediction for the Pac-12 in college conference expansion. You won't recognize it after changes.
The Chargers hired a new offensive coordinator recently and they’ll have a new defensive coordinator in 2023 as well. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Renaldo Hill is leaving his post as the Chargers defensive coordinator in order to join the Dolphins coaching staff. Hill will be the defensive pass game coordinator in Miami. Hill [more]
Steph Curry and NBA Twitter had a field day after Mac McClung's showing at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest.