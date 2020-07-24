Who needs Champions League football most? Manchester United, Leicester City or Chelsea?

For Manchester United

United face a minimum £53 million hit from the Covid-19 crisis, in lost matchday and summer tour income and rebates to broadcasters. The importance of qualification for the Champions League, financially as much as reputationally, is therefore hard to overstate. A second successive season without elite European football would mean incurring a £22.5m penalty in their kit deal with Adidas, albeit spread over the remaining five years of the contract, and deprive them of as much as £100m in television income, prize money and matchday revenues next season.

For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position would be safe, even if United had finished outside the top six this season, but no Champions League football next season would dramatically increase the pressure on the manager to deliver next term. Conversely, a return to Europe’s top table would ensure no halt to the momentum United have gathered in the weeks before and after lockdown and doubtless embolden Solskjaer going forward. If things backfire for United on Sunday, they will still have another route back into the Champions League if they can win the Europa League next month but it is not a scenario Solskjaer or his players will want.

For future United signings

Huge. Champions League football, and the revenue it brings, would provide a significant boost to the club’s resources and, with it, Solskjaer’s transfer kitty. United would more easily be able to fund a move for Borussia Dortmund’s £90m rated England winger, Jadon Sancho, and perhaps still have money left for other purchases, particularly if they can offload a number of unwanted players, including Jesse Lingard, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, and remove Alexis Sanchez from the wage bill. While not always the dealbreaker it is presented as, the opportunity to play in the Champions League is still a useful selling point to would-be targets.

For the current United squad

Talents like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba deserve the Champions League stage which, in turn, demands clubs raise standards. Solskjaer will be in a better position to accelerate his rebuild and discard the dead wood with Champions League revenues to support that process. It would certainly hasten the need to improve the quality of the squad and shed those who are not good enough to get United to the level they need to be, and who have struggled throughout the current season.

For Chelsea

Kante deserves better than the Europa League player - REUTERS

As with all clubs, it would give Chelsea a big financial boost. Qualification alone is likely to be worth about £50million and, at a time when clubs have lost huge amounts of money due to the coronavirus shutdown, it could not be more timely. The prestige of the Champions League is also important to owner Roman Abramovich, who views his club as one of the biggest in the world. The Barcelonas, Real Madrids and Bayern Munichs of this world never compete in the Europa League and, in Abramovich’s view, nor should Chelsea.

For Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has exceeded expectations, whether or not Chelsea seal their Champions League place but doing so would complete a remarkable first season in charge. A top-six finish in a season during which the club lost Eden Hazard and could not replace him because of a transfer ban (instead blooding a host of young players) would have been an impressive achievement, so top four would be the biggest of bonuses.

For future Chelsea signings

Having already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, Lampard will certainly have to sell players to complete all the business he would like this summer. A move for Kai Havertz is in no way dependent on Champions League qualification, but it would definitely help. Other than freeing up extra cash for transfer fees and wages, the Champions League is a carrot to dangle in front of players who may have several options.

For the current Chelsea squad

Lampard will make changes to the squad whatever happens, but with Champions League experience already under their belts, young players such as Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori will benefit from another season of playing against Europe’s elite. It would also help Chelsea to reject any interest in players they do not wish to sell, such as N’Golo Kante. The midfielder is so quiet and unassuming that it’s hard to imagine he would react to Chelsea failing to qualify but a player of his talent should be competing in the Champions League.

For Leicester City

Vardy still has enough pace to trouble Europe's best defenders - SHUTTERSHOCK

Leicester have only been in the competition once before, reaching the quarter-finals in 2017, and returning to Europe was one of their pre-season targets. The club's owners, King Power, have been badly hit by Covid-19 so the riches of the Champions League will provide them with a significant financial uplift. Plans to modify the stadium could also be accelerated by the windfall. They also move into a new £100m training ground later this year.

For Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers was last in the Champions League group stages three years ago and securing a spot will further vindicate his decision to leave Celtic. He has vast experience of the competition and, having signed a new contract in December, will land a hefty bonus as a reward.

For future Leicester signings

Clearly the Champions League will enable Leicester to attract better players, while transfer funds will also be boosted. Rodgers will need to add new signings to balance the demands of Europe and the Premier League, with wingers and strikers understood to be the priority. Leicester could even break their transfer record, which currently stands at £32m for Youri Tielemans.

For the current Leicester squad

The future of Ben Chilwell remains uncertain, but Leicester will be far less vulnerable to offers if they make the Champions League. That will also apply to coveted players including James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi. For the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel and Jonny Evans, they will return to the competition in their 30s where it could possibly be their final chance.