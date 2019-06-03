Needing receiver help, Jaguars sign Terrelle Pryor

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that they’ve signed veteran Terrelle Pryor.

The 29-year-old Pryor spent last year with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Boost needed for offense

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they've signed receiver Terrelle Pryor. (AP Photo)

The Jaguars need an offensive boost. It’s certainly hoped that quarterback Nick Foles will jump-start that, but Jacksonville had the 26th-ranked passing offense in the NFL last season, so Foles will need help.

The 6-foot-4 Pryor worked out for Jacksonville last week.

He was on the practice field with his new team on Monday, wearing jersey No. 10 and catching passes from Foles:

Nick Foles to new #Jaguars WR Terrelle Pryor. pic.twitter.com/i7XYv6by6A — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 3, 2019

Signed by the Jets last offseason, Pryor was cut on October 20 after he suffered a groin injury in a win over the Colts; to that point, he’d recorded 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Pryor felt he was underused with New York, but said he “loved” his time with the team.

The Bills signed Pryor not long after, and he started his first game with the team, on November 4, only to be cut after his second.

Pryor played in nine games with Washington in 2017, but in 2016, he played all 16 games (15 starts) with the Cleveland Browns, with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and five total touchdowns.

He’s also started games at quarterback for the Oakland Raiders.

Which makes us wonder: could we see a version of the “Philly special” added to the Jaguars’ playbook?

More from Yahoo Sports: