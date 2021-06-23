Needing innings, Mets summon RHP Corey Oswalt

New York Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt pitches vs New York Yankees

In need of pitchers to cover innings after Marcus Stroman left Tuesday’s game early with hip soreness, the Mets summoned right-hander Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

SNY was first to report the news, which manager Luis Rojas later confirmed.

Whether Oswalt will be activated immediately depends on what Rojas called “moving parts,” likely other players who might go on the injured list. The Mets would like Oswalt to serve as insurance for starter Tylor Megill, making his MLB debut Wednesday.

Oswalt has a 4.15 ERA in six games for Syracuse, moving between the rotation and bullpen. He has a 6.39 ERA in 23 major league games.