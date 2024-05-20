- Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finishRelive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Larson battle Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that came to a head on the final lap in overtime, resulting in an exciting photo finish. The margin of victory was 0.001, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.13:03Now PlayingPaused
- Darlington throwback: Relive the famous 2003 Busch-Craven finishRicky Craven and Kurt Busch put on a battle for the ages in 2003, and their last-lap duel at Darlington Raceway is considered by many to be the greatest NASCAR finish of all time and the previous closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.2:12Now PlayingPaused
‘We needed a win’: Joey Logano on breaking drought at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver catches up with Joey Logano after winning $1 million at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the NASCAR All-Star Race.