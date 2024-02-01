'We needed to wake up': How last year's lessons are fueling Josey girls basketball

Last year’s final four run is still manifesting itself in this Josey girls’ basketball team.

Coach Nichelle Chapman characterized the mindset last year’s loss to Banks County in Milledgeville was ‘Going down swinging.’ Many of those themes were present in Josey’s 42-39 win over Butler Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles (19-2, 10-0) sit atop a stacked Region 4-AA after erasing a halftime deficit against Butler at home. While Josey is known for suffocating defense and gassing opponents over four quarters, the Lady Bulldogs almost beat them at their own game. That was after Josey took their first meeting at Butler by 20 points.

“We knew Butler was going to come in here and try to get back for the way they lost when we played them in their place, so we knew they were going to come in energized,” Chapman said. “We needed to wake up and play our brand of basketball. They didn’t need to take them lightly, because of the point spread in the last game. Butler came out ready and took some heavy shots in the beginning.”

The important takeaway on Tuesday? Chapman hopes the win serves as a wake-up call to her team.

Josey has a target on its back from here on out. The rest of the regular season, the region tournament and the state playoffs, the Lady Eagles are going to get everyone’s best the rest of the way.

“Thomson, Putnam County; everyone has the potential to knock us off that pedestal,” she said. “Hopefully it keeps them from getting comfortable. It’ll keep them with a chip on their shoulder knowing girls want to knock them off and give them that first L in region play.”

Josey continues its region slate Friday at Glenn Hills. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Josey girls’ basketball sophomore superstars

A trend that has taken place on 15 Street in recent years is contributions from up and down the roster. It doesn’t matter how old or what grade they’re in, Lady Eagles from all classes continue to step up on the court.

This time last year we were talking about then-freshmen Kerri Fluellen and Za’Miyah Jenkins bursting onto the scene as key pieces for a very good team. Now, the pair look like three-year starters on the court. Fluellen is a talented, do-it-all guard that can be equally as effective scoring as being an aggressive defender. Jenkins is a versatile paint presence, averaging a double-double for the season.

On top of that, they’re still improving.

“They’re just learning how to slow down and let the game come to them,” Chapman said. “They’re going to make mistakes, just don’t harp on the mistakes and just keep playing. Keep living in the moment.”

Josey girls’ basketball lookahead

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Lady Eagles aren’t out of the woods yet. With Thomson (19-2, 10-1) right on their heels, Josey will have to be as close to perfect as possible over those games, which includes a second matchup against the defending region champs Tuesday, Feb. 6.

As for what Chapman’s team needs to improve upon between now and the region tournament, look no further that Tuesday’s win over Butler. Games like that can end up being cornerstone moments a team can look back on during a postseason run.

“After tonight, defense. We’ve got to get better on defense. Weak side, talking, we’ve got to get better on defense,” she said. “It’s huge, because you face certain moments like this down the road. We always tell them it’s never over until the clock reads triple zero and the fat lady has sung.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Josey girls basketball battling Butler, Thomson for region title