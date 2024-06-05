'We needed a performance like that' - Corsie buoyed by free-scoring Scotland

Scotland "needed" the outstanding performance they delivered against Israel on Tuesday and are heading into the summer on a high, says captain Rachel Corsie.

Four-goal Martha Thomas inspired the Scots to a 5-0 trouncing of Israel in Budapest four days after Pedro Martinez Losa's side tailed off in the second half of a 4-1 win over the same opposition.

With two Euro 2025 qualifiers remaining, Scotland top the group and their only dropped points came in a goalless draw at second-place Serbia.

On the 5-0 win over Israel, Corsie told the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast: "I think the biggest message was to try and create clear opportunities.

"Not to force it but give players like Martha Thomas, Kirsty Hanson and Claire Emslie good opportunities.

"You don't want the pressure to be that you need to score a worldie, it's just nice if you can give them an opportunity when you know the odds are they're going to put it away.

"We felt we needed a performance like the one on Tuesday night. It was a really good feeling.

"It was good to see that rhythm, the result, score some good goals and see different people contributing.

"It's been a nice way to go into the summer break. There's still two games to come in July but we've put ourselves in as good a position as we can going into that camp."