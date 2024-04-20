‘We needed each other’ – Shank on MSR’s first pole with Rosenqvist

“We needed each other,” Michael Shank told RACER while walking down pit lane after Felix Rosenqvist secured Meyer Shank Racing’s first IndyCar pole. “We’re two groups, Felix and Jim [Meyer] and I, that needed each other. And this was the time to do it.”

Rosenqvist offered a glimpse of what was possible after qualifying second to open the season at St. Petersburg and claiming the pole — albeit one that was unofficial — at the non-championship visit to The Thermal Club. Going one step better, Rosenqvist’s Long Beach pole was among the most popular in recent memory as Shank and Meyer were cheered and congratulated the entire length of pit lane as they headed towards the pole celebration.

“For Jim and I, we’ve been together six or seven years now, and to have this is just awesome,” Shank added. “Our guys did a great job; I can’t believe the time Felix ended up doing on those tires. And even though we’re running well, the expectations are still like I told you three or four months ago: Be cool and whatever tomorrow gives us, it gives us. But now the team has to deliver now too, so we’ve got to make sure it happens.”

MSR’s technical partner Andretti Global was on pole last year at Long Beach; its top driver was fourth as Rosenqvist gave great chassis information back to assist the three Andretti cars.

“That’s a really important thing for us to be able to do,” Shank said. “It’s a great point that we are now contributing to them and we can help the whole group. That’s what we always wanted. I think we’re becoming more valuable.”

