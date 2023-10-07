'We needed it': How Oklahoma State football's offense let loose in upset of Kansas State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn insists his bag of tricks is far from empty and his canvas for creativity still has space.

“We have more,” he said with a chuckle.

Then Dunn talked about missed opportunities.

Failed red zone opportunities. Short-yardage issues.

Yes, even on a night the Cowboys’ offense came alive with fun in a 29-21 upset of Kansas State, the playcaller finds fault in the best game of the season.

But there was also joy.

The offense took a step forward inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s great,” OSU offensive lineman Preston Wilson said. “Coach Dunn’s got a great gameplan and he’s got great plays that he’s put in. Clearly it worked for us tonight.”

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Five takeaways from Cowboys' win over Wildcats

For much of the past few seasons, Dunn has been the source of vitriol from the Cowboys’ fanbase. But with an extra week of preparation from the bye week and the Cowboys in a must-win situation, the offense busted loose.

A 15-play, 72-yard drive touchdown on OSU’s opening possession was the first time it had scored to begin a game all season.

There were reverses, a flea flicker attempt, new motions and lots of passes on the drive that became the tone setter.

“We needed it,” Dunn said. “It's been a while since we’ve done that. To get down the field right away and punch it in with some enthusiasm a little bit, it went a long way for us for the entire game for sure.

“It set a tone for us for a while anyway. We kinda lost some steam in the second half.”

Later, the Cowboys completed a pass from receiver Brennan Presley to quarterback Alan Bowman to help build a 10-0 lead after one quarter, the largest lead for OSU after 15 minutes in a game since a 28-0 lead against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 17, 2022.

In total, OSU posted 412 total yards of offense against a top-five defense in the Big 12. It resulted in just one offensive touchdown and plenty of positives.

“We kind of settled into who we are and we’re playing a little bit better,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.

More: Alex Hale ties an Oklahoma State football record & more key stats from win vs Kansas State

Gundy pointed to the run game, which posted 174 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry behind Ollie Gordon II, who rushed for a career-high 21 carries and 136 yards plus a touchdown. It was OSU’s best night on the ground this season.

Doing that against one of the top rushing defenses in the conference allowed Bowman to operate smoother through the air.

“We have to stay balanced,” Gundy said. “The ability to rush the ball and keep balance in our system allows us to have success.”

And for Dunn, success brought a smile to his face for the first time in weeks.

It was a welcome sight around Boone Pickens Stadium.

“Everybody was out there having fun,” Gordon said. “That’s what it’s all about — having fun and dominating. Tonight, that’s what we did.”

More: Oklahoma State football report card: Give Mike Gundy, Cowboys credit for schooling K-State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football has fun with Kasey Dunn's offense vs. K-State