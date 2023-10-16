'We needed it': No. 18 FAMU rejuvenated, recharged from bye week, eager to return to action

A perfectly-placed bye week can work wonders for a football team.

So, the Florida A&M Rattlers made the most of theirs, emphasizing on-field and off-field necessities as the team rides a four-game winning streak while atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Rattlers spent the bye week working within, getting healthy, recruiting, and allowing players to stay afloat on academics. The Rattlers returned to the facility to practice on Sunday.

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said the bye came at a ‘perfect time’ as his team was fresh off a hotly-contested and physical win at SWAC rival Southern.

“We needed it,” Simmons said at Monday’s press conference.

“The bye week came at a perfect time. The season gets kind of mundane when you do the same routine, so we try to do a really good job of making the guy understand the purpose of why we do things.

“I think we took advantage of the four things we wanted to accomplish on the bye week, and the guys are ready to get back on the football field."

Now, it’s time for FAMU to return to action.

The Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 SWAC), ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, will play their third straight away game in a Week 8 SWAC divisional crossover against the Texas Southern Tigers (2-4, 1-2 SWAC).

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. inside of Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium on ESPN+.

The Rattlers aren’t taking the Tigers lightly as TSU has flipped an 0-4 start to two consecutive wins, last spoiling Bethune-Cookman’s homecoming with a 34-31 win.

“We’re back in game mode, so we’ll transition ourselves to what we’ve been doing for the first six weeks of the season,” Simmons said.

“Texas Southern is playing inspired football right now, and we know we get everyone’s best shot.”

FAMU not overlooking anyone, staying true to the process

There were numerous upsets across HBCU football over the weekend.

That included Alabama State crashing Jackson State’s homecoming in a SWAC East matchup, which gave the Tigers their second loss in the division.

Simmons hopes the notion of ‘talent isn’t enough' resonates with FAMU as it operates as the conference’s top team with goals of December’s SWAC Championship and HBCU Celebration Bowl.

“It was a great weekend to sit down and watch a lot of upsets,” Simmons reflected.

"A lot of teams this past weekend were more talented than the team that beat them. Hopefully, those things warn our team that we must focus on who we play this week. We can’t moonwalk into the championship game.

“We got a lot of football left to play, and it’s about figuring out what it's going to take to play our best version of football."

Simmons provides injury update before press conference ends: Feels good about WR Jah’Marae Sheread, TE Jeremiah Pruitte, DB TJ Huggins playing this weekend



OL Jalen Goss back practicing, but “Still a week or two away.” https://t.co/eqpMP8s27x — G. Thomas III (@3peatgee) October 16, 2023

The Rattlers have five regular season games as they lead the SWAC. The last time FAMU was in this position was during Simmons’ first season in 2018, when the team had a Week 8 bye before relinquishing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference lead by dropping two of their final three conference games alongside finishing the season on a three-game losing streak.

So, Simmons reiterates 'Finish’ in his Seven F’s (Faith, Fundamentals, Fast, Fight, Finish, Fun, FAMULY), but isn’t looking too far ahead at December’s championship games.

“Thanks for the constant reminder, Gerald,” Simmons jokingly said about the 2018 season.

“We don't really prioritize one of our Seven F's over the other. Our foundation of who we are as a program and individuals is centered around those Seven F’s. So, I don’t think we have to make more of an emphasis to finish strong — we have to continue to make an emphasis to finish everything we do. That includes how we finish the rest of this season.

“We can’t look to December. When you start losing sight of what’s right there in front of you, someone sneaks up on you.”

Florida A&M (5-1, 4-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers excited for bye week return vs. Texas Southern