I needed this more than I realised - Hayes ready for new chapter with US

Emma Hayes sits down in New York City's Bryant Park with an iced coffee, basking in a new glow.

In her first full week as head coach of the United States women's national team, the 47-year-old looks relaxed, re-energised and ready for a new challenge.

"I needed this more than I realised," she said with a smile that was lacking at times in her final season as Chelsea boss.

She may be almost 3,500 miles from London, but Hayes already looks right at home as she recalls the moment she was offered the job she always dreamed of.

"I was sat at my kitchen table, my son Harry was running around and one of my best friends from the US - a women called Lisa Cole, I coached with her for 25 years - was sat on my sofa.

"My phone buzzed from my agent and said 'the US want to offer you the job' and I looked at Lisa and said 'you won’t believe the text I just got'.

"She jumped out of her chair as an American and she was like 'you’re the one who’s going to change it'.

"I was stunned for a couple of days that's for sure. It took a little bit to sink in and maybe only now I am in the job it has sunk in. I’ve got to do the one job I wanted to do more than anything else."

'We are coming together at the right time'

Emma Hayes' first competitive game in charge of the United States is against Zambia at this summer's Olympics [Getty Images]

Just a few days after Chelsea wrapped up a fifth successive Women's Super League title, Hayes arrived in the Big Apple to kickstart her new career.

She spent time with US broadcasters, as well as an appearance on the Today Show, where she met Hollywood star Chris Pratt.

"I have never had my hair brushed so much," she joked when asked if she is ready for the media whirlwind that comes with the job.

While Hayes said the US aren't feared by other teams like they once were, she still thinks managing the Stars and Stripes is the biggest job in women's football.

"I don’t care what anyone says, it really is," Hayes said.

"For me, it's a little bit like Brazil in the men's game. Historically what this team has stood for, what they have advocated for, what they have represented as women not just in this country but to the women's game worldwide.

"It's fitting for me to be with them and vice versa. I think we are coming together at the right time."

In 2023, the USA had their worst performance at a Women's World Cup as they were knocked out by Sweden in the last 16.

And they have since fallen to fourth in the world rankings - their lowest ever position.

"I’m not focused on rankings, that’s something I can't control," Hayes said.

"The fact there isn't a Nations League here, getting to the top of the rankings will be very difficult for USA.

"I'm focused on building something again. It's building trust, it's building relationships. They are my biggest priorities."

'Going to the Olympics for me is a dream'

Hayes began her managerial career in the States and went on to spend 10 years there with with Long Island Lady Riders, Iona Faels and Chicago Red Stars before her move to Chelsea in 2012.

She is no stranger to swapping football for soccer, squad for roster and changing rooms for locker rooms and is confident her Americanisms will come back.

But one thing Hayes expects to take time is turning the USA into a winning machine again.

"We all know this is a nation that expects to win," Hayes said when asked about hopes of bringing home a medal from this summer's Olympics.

"It’s important that everyone here focusses on the processes and the steps that we need to take to be able to perform at the level that’s required to do that. It’s going to take time."

Hayes has named her first squad and will meet up with players for the first time this week in Denver before a pair of friendlies against South Korea.

She will then name her final squad in July for matches against Mexico and Costa Rica before heading to Paris, where the US are in a group with Australia, Germany and Zambia.

Regardless of whether Hayes and her players are stood on the podium at Parc des Princes on 10 August, she already feels like a winner.

"Going to the Olympics for me is a dream," she said. "I pinch myself that I get to lead the women’s US national team at the Paris Olympics.

"You spend so much time thinking that success is merely medals. For me it’s so much more than that.

"It’s being in the position I’m in and having the privilege to lead again another fabulous football team. That’s a gold medal for me, but if I am to get any medal in this tournament for sure it will be an unbelievable summer."

Emma Hayes met with media in New York City before travelling to Denver for her first camp [BBC]

'I hope to do the country proud'

Hayes left Chelsea as their most-decorated head coach, winning 14 trophies in a sensational 12-year tenure.

There were highs and lows along the way but she maintains that her departure came at the right time as she embraces her new role with open arms.

"The uncoupling from Chelsea was a slow process and one that will never leave my heart. That team will never leave my heart.

"It’s time for this new adventure and time to build a new relationship with US Soccer and the players here."

Hayes has already been to 40 of the 50 States and has plenty of adventures with Harry planned.

As she starts this new chapter, it is refreshing to see the manager we know and love with a glint in her eye and genuine excitement about the road ahead.

"I love so much about this place. I love the people, I love their warmth, I love their energy.

"I like their attitudes towards women, I like their attitudes towards women’s sports. We have seen the growth of that in this country. As always I love to meet the fans, I can’t wait to meet them.

"I hope to do the team proud, I hope to do the country proud and I can’t wait."