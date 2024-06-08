“I needed to work a lot” – Chelsea player admits he wasn’t up to Premier League level in debut season

A really nice interview by Djordje Petrovic with the Chelsea official website released today has already made headlines for the funny nickname the goalkeeper has for his teammate Cole Palmer.

But there’s also some interesting insight from the youngster on what it was like suddenly becoming number one goalkeeper for one of the biggest teams in Europe, a huge step up from playing for New England Revolution just a few months before.

“The Premier League is another level compared to the rest of Europe. Everything is so fast, so quick, you have less time to react and I felt I needed to work a lot before I started to play,” the keeper explained.

“I had to stay patient and not put pressure on myself. That’s normal in training, if you don’t play you want to push. But you can’t be frustrated, you need to believe in yourself and work and then hopefully everything comes from that.”

Petrovic in conversation with Mauricio Pochettino.

An experience shared by many new Blues

We’re written and thought countless times in the last couple of years about the experience of being a young man, taken to a new league and a new country to play in a new team – but we haven’t really thought too much about the specifics of how that would feel. Petrovic explains it all very nicely.

Unfortunately for him, there’s a sense his time at Chelsea could already be under threat – there was some grumbling about his performances at the end of last season, or certainly about his ceiling as a player, and now that we have a new coach in place who is going to want his goalkeeper to play out from the back, there are a lot of rumours that even more competition could soon be brought in for the Serb.