Neches wins, Slocum prepares for semifinal

May 8—The Slocum Lady Mustangs and Neches Lady Tigers once again find themselves in a familiar place, the regional rounds of a University Interscholastic League playoff.

The 1A powerhouses have continued successful athletic campaigns for the 2023-24 school year, as both teams have advanced to at least the regional rounds in basketball and now softball. Neches also was a state tournament qualifier this year in volleyball. Interestingly, the only way the two schools, who are separated by less than 30 miles and compete in the same district in basketball, would be in the state championship.

Neches has already punched their way into the regional final Tuesday night, knocking off the Bloomburg LadyCats, 15-0, in a run-rule ending.

Senior pitcher Jessi Sumpter, an Angelina College commit, was a force on the mound in the regional semifinal, allowing just one hit while striking out a dozen LadyCats. On the offensive side, third baseman Vinnie Mayhall led the Lady Tigers, going 3-4 from the plate with a double and a home run, bringing in five RBI's. Kacie Trimble followed right behind Mayhall with three RBI's, also blasting a double and home run,

Neches will next see the winner of Brookeland, 20-3, and Chester, 14-13. Details for the regional final will be made available after the three game series between Brookeland and Chester is complete.

Across the county, the Slocum Lady Mustangs still have work to do to make their way into their regions final.

After having a two-round bye, the Lady Mustangs will see their first action of the postseason at 4:30 tonight, as they take on the Medina Lady Bobcats at Georgetown East View High School.

The series is a rematch of last year, and the Lady Mustangs hope to repeat history, as a season ago the Slocum earned a two-game sweep over the Lady Bobcats, winning 13-3 and then 8-6.

Game two of the series is set to take place 30-minutes after the conclusion of game one, and will also be played at Georgetown East View. If a third game is needed to determine the series, the teams will meet the next day at 5 p.m.