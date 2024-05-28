Neches softball headed to second straight softball state tournament

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Texas state softball tournament starts on Tuesday, and we will have four teams from East Texas, competing for a championship, including the Neches Lady Tigers, who are heading to Austin for the 2nd year in a row.

Neches Lady Tigers take Game One 6-2 over Brookeland

On Monday, the Neches community came together to send the girls off to the state capital, while also serving plenty of hotdogs and hamburgers.

Neches made their first trip to state last season, but these girls have plenty of experience playing for state titles, across athletics.

The Lady Tigers have been to state in volleyball as well as basketball, and as they look toward Austin, this is a group that has been battle-tested and is set on bringing a championship back home to East Texas.

Neches will take on the defending 1-a state champions, as they face off against the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals in the semifinal round.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1-o-clock Tuesday afternoon, from Red and Charline McCombs Softball Field in Austin.

