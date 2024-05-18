Neches Lady Tigers take Game One 6-2 over Brookeland

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Neches Lady Tigers are now just one win away from the 1A State Softball Tournament, after beating Brookeland 6-2 in Game One of the Regional Finals at Hudson High School in Lufkin.

Game Two of this series will be at noon on Saturday, back at Hudson.

