Neches Lady Tigers fall to Jonesboro in title game

May 31—AUSTIN- For the second time in school history, and second year in a row, the Neches Lady Tigers found themselves among the final four 1A softball teams remaining in the state, and making the trip to Austin for the University Interscholastic League's state championship tournament. The Lady Tigers were led by senior pitcher Jessi Sumpter, who stuck out 28 in the two day period.

The Lady Tigers are no strangers to state level tournaments, as they have qualified for the state tournament in volleyball, basketball and softball in the last two years, but have been unable to push past the semifinals.

That changed this season, as the Lady Tigers knocked off defending champion Hermleigh, 7-2, in their semifinal matchup, advancing Neches to the schools first ever softball state championship.

The Lady Tigers would meet their match in the Jonesboro Lady Eagles, however, and would fall in the championship game, 3-1.

Neches would claim the first lead of the game, when senior center fielder Libby Rain hit into a fielder's choice, bringing Rylee Jowell in for the inaugural score of the contest in the top of the second inning.

The Lady Eagles would capture the lead in the bottom of the third inning, scoring one run on a wild pitch, and another on a hard hit triple from Jonesboro catcher Emily Turner, who would go 3-3 from the plate, collecting more than half of her team's five hits.

While she will end her high school career without a state championship ring, Angelina College commit Sumpter proved to be one of, if not the best, 1A pitchers in the state during the Lady Tigers title game run. Sumpter pitched every game this season for Neches, and compiled a 16-3 overall record. In her two state tournament games, Sumpter was nearly perfect, tossing 13-innings, and allowing just five runs on 10 hits, while striking out 28.

The Lady Tigers will be returning most of their two-time state qualifying team next season, but will lose Sumpter, as well as Libby Raine and Lacie Macias. The duo have played a vital role for the Lady Tigers in several sports over the last four years and brought an intense intelligence to the court of play, as evidenced by their valedictorian and salutatorian statuses. Macias, the valedictorian, and Raine both graduated with Associates Degree from Trinity Valley Community College earlier this month.

Head Coach Jenna Jenkins will get to work to find someone to step in the departing graduates shoes, but will have an immense talent pool to choose from, and the Neches Lady Tigers program should once again vie for a state title next season.