Neches is headed to 1A softball state championship after 7-2 win over Hermleigh

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Neches Lady Tigers made their 2nd straight trip to the softball state tournament this season, and this year they are heading to the championship game.

Neches softball headed to second straight softball state tournament

The Lady Tigers had a dominant win over defending champion Hermleigh, beating the Lady Cardinals 7-2.

Neches will take on Jonesboro at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday for the 1A softball state championship.

