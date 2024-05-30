Neches falls to Jonesboro 3-1 in 1A softball state championship

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The Neches Lady Tigers made it to the 1A softball state tournament for the second year in a row, and this time they advanced to the championship game.

Neches is headed to 1A softball state championship after 7-2 win over Hermleigh

However, the Lady Tiger were not able to get their bats going and fell to Jonesboro 3-1 in Austin.

It was not the ending they were looking for, but it was still an outstanding season for Neches softball.

