NEC Nijmegen’s Jasper Cillessen signs for Las Palmas

Jasper Cillessen has signed for Las Palmas in LaLiga, in a contract that sees him with the Gran Canaria club until the summer of 2026.

The NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper has flown to Gran Canaria today for his medical at the Spanish club who finished sixteenth in the league last term, as per Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf. The 65-time Oranje international leaves NEC Nijmegen after playing in 31 of this season’s 34 games, and keeping five clean sheets.

With the former goalkeeper of Ajax, FC Barcelona and Valencia, among others, last season the Nijmegen team reached the final of the KNVB Beker, where they were defeated by Feyenoord. They also played in the play-offs for European football, yet were eliminated by eventual UEFA Conference League qualifiers Go Ahead Eagles.

Cillessen won three national titles at Ajax, and featured at the 2014 World Cup. Under the leadership of Louis van Gaal, the Dutch team finished third in Brazil. NEC are set to receive a small transfer fee for the 35-year-old.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield