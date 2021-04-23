Nebraska's Thorbjarnarson says he'll pursue pro basketball

·1 min read

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Thorir Thorbjarnarson announced Friday he will skip his extra season of eligibility at Nebraska and pursue a professional basketball career.

The guard from Reykjavik, Iceland, started 43 of his 93 games since 2017 and had career averages of 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He had his best season in 2019-20, when he scored 8.8 points a game and shot 37% on 3-pointers.

''Thorir has been a leader in our program and has done everything we've asked of him over the last two seasons,'' Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. ''We will continue to support him as he starts the next step of his basketball journey.''

He played in all 27 games last year, with 12 starts, and averaged 3.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He ended the season with season bests with 12 points and four 3s against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

''It feels like just yesterday I was moving in at the dorms and starting my college career,'' Thorbjarnarson said. ''These past four years have gone by quickly. We have had our ups and our downs but through it all, the fans have stood by us and cheered us on no matter what. I'm very lucky to have landed at a place like Nebraska where I have felt at home from the moment I got here.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity Zscaler Stock Earns 81 RS Rating; Boosts Cloud Protection With Trustdome Buy

    Zscaler shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 77 to 81.

  • Investors doubt U.S. capital gains tax plan alone can derail market rally

    U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday from a day-earlier swoon as investors digested the implications of a planned capital gains tax hike, with many pointing to reasons why such a policy alone would be unlikely to threaten the rally in equities. The S&P 500 was up more than 1% in afternoon trading, recouping losses from Thursday, when stocks fell after reports that President Joe Biden would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6% for wealthy individuals. But investors pointed to a broad range of reasons why the markets are likely to take the proposal in stride, including the limited effect of such proposals on equities in the past and expectations that any hike would be much lower than anticipated.

  • Tesla Can Be Tricked to Drive in Autopilot with an Empty Driver's Seat, Says Consumer Reports

    Consumer Reports reported Thursday that its engineers "easily tricked" a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y into driving on Autopilot, without an operator behind the wheel. The driver assistance feature enables to car to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically, while staying within its lane of traffic. On its website, Tesla insists that "current Autopilot features require active driver supervision."

  • Forming the worst possible super league & is a split from the NCAA coming?

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde debate if a college “Super League” made up of power five schools would ever split off from the NCAA? The guys also form the worst possible league made up of schools from around the country… Also on the docket…was Alex Smith the most influential college QB of this century? And should you eat your fellow astronaut if you get stranded on Mars?

  • The Rush: Trevor Lawrence on motivation, his QB influences and his trademark locks

    Trevor Lawrence joinsThe Rush to discuss what will motivate him in the NFL, his quarterback influences and what it would take to trim his luscious locks.

  • The next generation of coronavirus vaccines won't come as quickly

    A flood of cash from Operation Warp Speed helped coax a slew of biotech companies into the race for a coronavirus vaccine, but the incentives to keep working on new competitors won't be nearly as strong.Why it matters: That initial flood of cash worked — it delivered multiple, highly effective vaccines in record time. In other disease areas, though, second- and third-generation vaccines usually become the dominant products. And the first COVID-19 vaccines aren't necessarily a great fit for the whole world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines are extremely effective. And in the U.S. and other wealthy countries, their cold-storage requirements and multiple doses are easily manageable. "The incentive to try to develop a vaccine that will try and take the place of a vaccine like that is not overwhelming," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said. The American government doesn't have much reason to pour more billions of dollars into subsequent research, and the vaccine market is highly dependent on governments and non-governmental organizations.Yes, but: Each of the existing vaccines has some feature that makes it a less-than-perfect candidate for use in lower-income countries, and it's ultimately in rich countries' self-interest to vaccinate as much of the world as possible.Pfizer and Moderna are both two shots and require very cold storage. AstraZeneca is two shots and has been plagued by bad headlines and safety concerns from European regulators. Johnson & Johnson is one shot, but it's also suffering some reputational damage due to extremely rare side effects.The intrigue: Especially because so much of the remaining need will be in poorer countries, the traditional market incentives to develop a cheaper competing product don't really apply here.“If you're trying to get another vaccine developed at a lower price, that’s probably not a good incentive” for drug companies, said Craig Garthwaite, a professor at Northwestern University."We now have performance standards ... for efficacy, safety, cost, ease of use, speed to develop new generation for coverage of variants, and scalability of manufacturing," said Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. "New vaccines probably need to be better in one or more of those domains for longer term sustainability."What we're watching: The vaccine pipeline isn't completely dry — Novavax is likely to seek authorization soon, and others are still in development."Access to capital may become harder going forward. But there seem to be several vaccine candidates still getting significant R&D support," Udayakumar said. Those include vaccines that use different platforms, and some that could be administered orally.The existing vaccines makers also will keep working on their products: Pfizer is researching whether its vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures, which would make it more accessible worldwide.“I think you're going to see an intense interest on the part of countries that are low and middle income in getting access to the mRNA vaccines, and I think you're going to see the companies putting a lot of research into eliminating the cold chain requirements they have," Fauci said. The bottom line: "You will always have individual investigators working on new platform technologies," Fauci said. "They will be done not at an Operation Warp Speed level. They will be done by individual grantees that come up with a concept."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Raptors' Kyle Lowry goes full 'Toronto Mans' while lamenting how homesick he is

    Kyle Lowry misses the simple things about Toronto, like driving on the Gardiner Expressway (why?) and interacting with Raptors fans on Bloor.

  • ‘None of those teams’ want to see Wizards in playoffs, Charles Barkley says

    The Wizards have won six straight, prompting Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to say nobody wants to face them come playoff time.

  • After limiting Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook says respect his defense

    Russell Westbrook believes he should get more credit for his defense. He showed why against Stephen Curry.

  • Who was Andrew Brown? Here’s what we know about Black man fatally shot by NC deputy

    Protesters gathered Wednesday in the Eastern North Carolina city where he was killed.

  • Wizards rookie Deni Avdija reportedly suffers broken ankle on gruesome fall

    Deni Avdija's rookie season is reportedly over.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • Yankees Mailbag: Is the team going to make a move?

    SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino shares reporting into the Yankees’ front office process, and their view of what they’ve seen on the field.

  • Did Robert Saleh hint at more additions to the defensive line?

    The Jets signed three defensive linemen this offseason, but Robert Saleh may want more to beef up his defense.

  • Dana White: Derrick Lewis is next for Francis Ngannou after Jon Jones asked for $30 million

    It appears Jon Jones' shot at heavyweight gold will have to wait.

  • Klopp, Guardiola criticise UEFA over expanded Champions League

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised UEFA on Friday over a revamped Champions League format they fear will push their players to breaking point.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: First round picks for every team, with trades

    Our first round mock draft for the 2021 NFL draft projects multiple trades, plus landing spots for Justin Fields and other top prospects.

  • Celtics mourn Terrence Clarke's tragic passing after game vs. Suns

    The Celtics took time to acknowledge the loss of Kentucky basketball player and Dorcester native Terrence Clarke on Thursday night.

  • PFF examines Vikings’ dream scenario at pick 14

    This pick would be a huge win for the Vikings considering their struggles on the offensive line.