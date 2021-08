Husker Online

If we have learned anything over the last six months, college football reporter Brett McMurphy clearly has a source with an ax to grind either against Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost or the leadership structure around him. McMurphy was leaked in-house information about NU potentially exploring ways to get out of playing No. 2 preseason ranked Oklahoma in 2021. Once the report got out, Frost and Nebraska's leadership had egg all over their face.