Nebraska's NCAA troubles, inside Ohio State's push to top Bama, SEC Chicken Wars

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are facing an NCAA investigation ahead of a pivotal season for head coach Scott Frost. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the news first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. Is this Frost's last stand in Lincoln?

Pete visited Ohio State preseason camp and came away with a sense the Buckeyes are building their program to beat one team...their CFP title foe Alabama. Can OSU overcome the 28 point deficit from last year's title game? Finally, the guys cover a few name, image and likeness stories from the past week including a chicken war update...

