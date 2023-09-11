Nebraska's Matt Rhule says he meant no disrespect toward Deion Sanders, Colorado in rival game

The Colorado Buffaloes stampeded on their rival Saturday with a 36-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers that Shadeur Sanders said was "extremely personal." The Colorado quarterback, who is the son of head coach Deion Sanders, made his comments noting how the Cornhuskers gathered at midfield at Folsom Field before the game.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule told the media on Monday that he meant no disrespect toward their opponent by standing on the Buffaloes logo.

"We do it at every stadium. We go there, we pray for blessings," he said. "They came in, I asked them, I asked Shedeur if he wanted to pray with us."

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes have a word after a Colorado Buffaloes win at Folsom Field.

Rhule also defended his character by pointing to how he intentionally walked across the field to shake Sanders' hand since the Colorado students were going to rush the field. He said members of the Nebraska team suggested running straight to the locker room to avoid the crowd.

"Absolutely not. I don't care if I get beaten up by a mob, I'm running across that field and I'm shaking Coach Sanders' hand," he said. "So when you're losing, people are gonna say all kinds of things about you. I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who I am and I'm coaching this team with class and I'm not changing. I went over there and I shook that man's hand."

Some have said that Rhule's previous comments about his coaching philosophy to embrace the team he was given were jabs Sanders' massive roster overhaul at Colorado after the former Jackson State coach took the job. Both coaches are in their first season with their current teams.

“The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program, and now he want to act nice,” Shedeur said after the game. "I don’t respect that because you hatin’ on another man. You shouldn’t do that.”

"I've never disrespected an opponent a day in my life," Rhule said. "I never will."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nebraska's Matt Rhule says No disrespect for Deion Sanders, Colorado