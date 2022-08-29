Nebraska's debacle in Dublin, Michigan/Texas A&M QB battles, Auburn fires AD & the ballad of Cock Commander

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel is joined by SI's Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger to react Nebraska's nail-biting loss to Northwestern in the Week 0 kickoff game in Dublin, Ireland. With things already headed south for the Cornhuskers, could Frost be out of a job by October?

The guys also talk about the Michigan Wolverines settling on a two-QB plan for Weeks 1-2, the battle for QB1 at Texas A&M and Auburn firing their athletic director Allen Greene.

Finally, the guys close out the show discussing the now infamous story of "Cock Commander," the potential nickname for South Carolina's rooster mascot & the Pennsylvania man with an emotional support animal.

2:00 Nebraska-Northwestern

16:55 Michigan QB update

26:25 Texas A&M QB battle

30:05 Auburn fires AD Alan Greene

43:55 Will South Carolina rename Sir Big Spur as Cock Commander?

56:45 Emotional support alligators

