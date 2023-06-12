A Nebraska writer thinks the Cornhuskers were ‘slumming in the Big Ten West’

The year 2024 will trigger significant shifts in the college football world. The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams, Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC and USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten. What feels normal will no longer be that, as the only normalcy in the sport moving forward will be how often things change.

Here in our backyard, a change to note will be the Big Ten eliminating the East and West divisions and ushering in a flex scheduling model. Many of the Badgers opponents will be familiar each year, still with Iowa and Minnesota as annual rivalries on the schedule. But the years of the Big Ten West being the sport’s laughingstock are over. There will be no more comments from the Big Ten East side of the aisle noting how much better Penn State may be than the West’s winner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are legitimate discussions to be had about why the West struggled since its inception. The division never won a Big Ten Championship, it obviously never had a College Football Playoff participant and the seven teams combined to go 15-57 against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in the divisions’ nine years of existence.

My argument would focus on the power of the name brands of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, the talent level at those schools and how few teams nationally have fared well against them in recent memory. But it would also note that a few bounces of the ball separated Wisconsin from winning two of those Big Ten Championships, the numbers look a lot different if Ohio State was taken away (they’ve dominated everybody) and when the model was created, Nebraska was supposed to be relevant.

That last thought isn’t shared by everybody. The Omaha World-Herald’s Tom Shatel wrote about the Big Ten’s movement away from divisions last week and expressed excitement for what Nebraska would face moving forward–excitement seems to be shared by many, as every team in the conference will now play more premier games every season. He included a jab at the West at the end of the thought, saying the new schedule “beats slumming in the Big Ten West.”

Michigan, UCLA, USC and Ohio State all on tap in-conference for 2025. This is the world the #Huskers live in now. It beats slumming in the Big Ten West. Bring it on. But with a new world comes adjustment, writes @tomshatelOWH.https://t.co/9ZgfU3NhV0 — World-Herald Huskers (@OWHhuskers) June 11, 2023

The general premise makes sense, that schools like Nebraska will need to adapt and improve to not fall behind. Facing more premier teams means more opportunities to get exposed if a program isn’t up to par. That idea is part of the reason both Nebraska and Wisconsin have new coaches entering 2023.

Advertisement

But slumming it in the West? The division was supposed to succeed with name brand Nebraska setting the pace. It’s tough to look across the rest of the division when no program has fallen further since its inception than the Cornhuskers have.

Wisconsin could argue it’s been held back by the division, as the program has won the division more than anybody else. Nebraska? The program is 47-60 since 2014 and 1-10 against Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.

Wisconsin, Iowa and others have been slumming with Nebraska.

Now we seee if Matt Rhule can save a dying brand.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire