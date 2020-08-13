Nebraska won’t go rogue from the Big Ten

The Big Ten won’t play football this fall. Nebraska won’t, either.

The school announced on Thursday morning that it won’t break from the conference in order to play a fall 2020 season.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference,” said Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska system president Ted Carter in a joint statement. “We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

The school had suggested playing this fall after the Big Ten pulled the plug. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren then made it clear that, if Nebraska wanted to remain part of the Big Ten Conference, it would abandon those aspirations.

Then again, there’s a chance Nebraska was never serious about it. With a team that isn’t nearly as dominant as it once was, a little pandering to the “greatest fans in college athletics” can’t hurt. And if that means creating the impression that they went along with the conference’s decision kicking and screaming, so be it.

