Nebraska without a defensive lineman for first half vs Colorado

Nebraska will be without one of their defensive leaders on Saturday. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson will miss the first half against Colorado this weekend.

Robinson was ejected from Thursday’s loss to Minnesota. He was flagged for targeting after making head-to-head contact with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Head coach Matt Rhule told the press that Ty should be prepared for the second half.

“They played well, Ty was at a different level when he was playing. He got to the quarterback four or five times. Obviously it’s unfortunate we won’t have him in the first half but I told him he’s going in on every play in the second half when you get back. So you better rest up. Ty’s level of football in the first half was really impressive. We played a lot of guys. We were able to get some guys in for three, four or five plays. We’ll need all of that for this tempo and we’ll need all of that for this opponent.”

Nebraska will visit Colorado this Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Fox.

Reminder: Ty Robinson will be suspended for the first half vs. Colorado for this targeting penalty #GBR pic.twitter.com/p4Q03is311 — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) September 4, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire