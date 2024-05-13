Nebraska wins series over Indiana in 4-2 Sunday victory

The Huskers concluded their final home game of the regular season Sunday with a showdown against Indiana. Nebraska defeated the Hoosiers in another battle that went down to the wire, taking the series 2-1 and staying alive in the Big Ten race.

The Huskers scored four runs off eight hits and earned three RBIs, while Indiana totaled two runs off six hits and three errors. Case Sanderson led Nebraska at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the third. Sanderson scored himself in the same inning off a wild pitch, giving Nebraska a 2-0 lead.

Cole Evans and Josh Caron delivered RBIs as well. Evans doubled in the sixth to bring Caron home and break the 2-2 tie. Caron then extended the lead to 4-2 in the seventh with an RBI single.

Jackson Brockett started for Nebraska and pitched 5.0 innings, earning three strikeouts and allowing just two runs across four hits. Drew Christo pitched the final four innings to earn the win, shutting out Indiana by throwing two strikeouts and surrendering just two singles.

The Huskers move to 32-18 on the season and 14-7 in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska will conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Michigan State. Game one is set for Thursday night at 5:05 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire