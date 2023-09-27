Nebraska wide receiver switches to running back

With the recent injuries to the Nebraska running back position, a Husker wide receiver is making a change. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has confirmed that Josh Fleeks has made the conversion from wide receiver to running back.

Fleeks is a sixth-year senior who is spending his first season at Nebraska. So far this season, he had only one catch for four yards.

He initially played at Baylor from 2018-2022. He made 69 catches for 707 yards and three touchdowns in his Bear’s career.

Fleeks, who was recruited and played for Rhule at Baylor, said that Rhule is a coach you will want to run through a wall for.

“I’m telling you right now, you guys better watch out because Matt Rhule is coming on campus and will change many things at Nebraska. This is my thing from being a former coach: When players believe and have confidence in what’s going on, they’ll run through a wall for you. And that’s Matt Rhule,” says Fleeks on Matt Rhule back in early January.

Fleeks is transitioning after season-ending injuries to Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson.

Do we see Josh Fleeks in the return game? pic.twitter.com/KSYuGUdZS6 — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) January 26, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire