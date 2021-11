Associated Press

Scott Frost said Wednesday he had no problem taking a pay cut and firing four offensive assistants who also are friends if those moves give him more time to turn Nebraska into a winning program again. Frost, 15-27 in four years and 3-7 this season, met with reporters for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts announced the coach would return for a fifth season under a restructured contract. “I took this job because I love Nebraska and I love this university," Frost said.