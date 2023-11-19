Wisconsin going bowling after OT win over Nebraska, 24-17: How it happened and highlights

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten), 24-17, in overtime on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

With the win, Wisconsin became bowl eligible for the 22nd straight year.

Nebraska started strong, scoring twice in the first quarter with an electric Chubba Purdy under center, but the Cornhuskers wouldn't score another touchdown the rest of the game.

Wisconsin was slower to start, but it was Braelon Allen who was key to the Badgers' comeback.

Tanner Mordecai hit Jackson Acker for a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter to get the Badgers on the board, and Nathanial Vakos kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 14-10, Nebraska, at the half.

Allen, who was injured against Ohio State and made a limited return last week, started heating up in the second half, scoring on a two-yard run in the third.

Trailing by three, Nebraska kicked a last second field goal to send it to overtime.

Wisconsin got the ball to start overtime, and after Mordecai and Co. got it to three yards out, Allen ran it in for his second score of the night.

Nebraska's touchdown drought continued on its ensuing drive, when it needed a touchdown to extend overtime. Purdy was picked off on 4th & 16, sealing the win for Wisconsin.

Despite the uncertainty before kickoff, when he was a gametime decision, Allen ended up being the Badgers' leading rusher, going 62 yards on 22 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Mordecai, who is still dealing with pain in his right (throwing) hand after breaking it earlier this season, was 18-for-28, 160 yards, and one touchdown.

FINAL: Wisconsin 24 - Nebraska 17

A big win for Luke Fickell and @BadgerFootball. pic.twitter.com/hhc775mmPO — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 19, 2023

Purdy picked off on final pass, NEB 17 - WIS 24

Chubba Purdy and Nebraska had one final shot on 4th & 16 to extend overtime with a touchdown, but Purdy was picked off.

Wisconsin is now bowl-eligible, extending its bowl streak to 22 straight seasons.

Nebraska will face No. 16 Iowa next week — its last opportunity to become bowl eligible in Matt Rhule's first season.

Braelon Allen scores, NEB 17 - WIS 24, OT

Braelon Allen gets some help from his line, as he bulldozes 3 yards into the end zone to earn his second touchdown of the night.

Nebraska now needs a touchdown to extend OT.

Wisconsin gets it to start OT

Nebraska sends it to overtime, NEB 17 - WIS 17

After Chubba Purdy drives Nebraska downfield, Tristan Alvano successfully kicks a 30-yard field goal to tie it up and send it to overtime.

Wisconsin drains clock as Allen drives down the field on short runs

Badgers ultimately punted it away, giving Nebraska another chance with 3:37 remaining.

3 and out for Nebraska

Braelon Allen gets going, but not enough as Wisconsin punts it away

Wisconsin went 53 yards over 11 plays and shaved 5:40 off the clock thanks in large part to RB Braelon Allen, who had a breakaway run for 17 yards and another shorter yardage runs to get into Nebraska territory. But Nebraska stopped Allen on 4th & 1, turning it over on downs.

Nebraska can't get into Wisconsin territory, punts it away

Purdy was 3/3 for the drive, but a false start penalty pushes the Cornhuskers back 5 yards on 3rd down and they can't convert, having to punt it away.

End of 3rd Quarter, NEB 14 - WIS 17

3 and out for Wisconsin

Braelon Allen took the first three snaps on this drive, but only gained 7 yards. Badgers went for it on 4th & 3 at the NEB 33, but Tanner Mordecai's pass to C.J. Williams was incomplete.

3 and out for Nebraska

The momentum has clearly shifted in Wisconsin's favor after Nebraska dominated the first quarter.

Wisconsin takes lead on Braelon Allen TD, NEB 14 - WIS 17

Braelon Allen had success on short yardage plays throughout Wisconsin's 10 play drive, setting up a 2-yard run for a touchdown to give the Badgers the lead for the first time this game.

Back-to-back 3 and outs for Wisconsin, Nebraska

Neither team was able to get anything going coming out of the locker room after the half.

Halftime: NEB 14 - WIS 10

Nebraska misses field goal to end half, NEB 14 - WIS 10

Nebraska was able to get into the red zone thanks to multiple double-digit gains on Chubba Purdy passes, but a last second touchdown attempt came up short. With one second left on the clock, 18-year-old Tristan Alvano attempted a 42-yard field goal but missed it wide right.

Wisconsin settles for field goal, NEB 14 - WIS 10

After an early breakaway run from Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin wasn't able to produce much through the air or on the ground and settled for a 35-yard field goal.

Purdy sack leads to Nebraska punt

Chubba Purdy was sacked on the third play of Nebraska's drive for a loss of 7 yards. The next play, 3rd & 15, saw Purdy run for 2 yards before the Cornhuskers punted it away.

Wisconsin on the board, NEB 14 - WIS 7

Wisconsin notched its 9th passing touchdown of the season when Tanner Mordecai hit Jackson Acker for a 26-yard score.

Run heavy drive for Nebraska results in turnover on downs

Chubba Purdy threw the ball just once (for 8 yards and a 1st down) before Nebraska ran it for six straight plays, including on 4th and 1, ultimately having to turn it over on downs when Emmett Johnson came up short.

End of 1st Quarter, NEB 14 - WIS 0

Penalty, sack lead to Wisconsin punt

Wisconsin made it into Nebraska territory before a personal foul erased the positive yardage. On the next play, Tanner Mordecai was sacked by Luke Reimer for a loss of 6 yards, setting up 2nd & 29 and effectively ending the drive. Badgers punted it away two plays later.

Braelon Allen (leg) off the bench

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, who suffered an injury to his lower left leg against Ohio State, took his first snap of the game and ran it for 3 yards. He had 3 carries in his return last week before leaving the game. Allen was previously listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Purdy to Lloyd for 6, NEB 14 - WIS 0

Another 6 plays, another touchdown for Chubba Purdy and Nebraska. This time, Purdy got it done through the air with a 58-yard pass to Jaylen Lloyd.

Wisconsin can't get past its own 31, punts it away

RB Jackson Acker was able to gain 16 yards over two plays, but two incomplete passes from Tanner Mordecai proved costly as Wisconsin had to punt it away after just 5 plays.

Purdy shows explosiveness in score, NEB 7 - WIS 0

Six plays into the game, Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy showed why he was named the starter tonight when he broke away for a 55-yard touchdown run.

Chubba Purdy starting for Nebraska

Dual-threat quarterback and third-stringer Chubba Purdy is the starter for Nebraska after the Cornhuskers' go-to Heinrich Haarberg was listed as questionable (ankle). Backup Jeff Sims has struggled with throwing interceptions this season. Purdy is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers' QB Brock Purdy.

Purdy had previously been battling a groin injury.

Nebraska

With a win, Nebraska would avoid a third-straight loss and reach its first bowl since 2016.

The biggest question mark for the Cornhuskers entering Saturday's matchup is who will be under center. While sophomore Heinrich Haarberg was seen — by head coach Matt Rhule at least — as the potential quarterback of the future just weeks ago, Haarberg left last week's game against Maryland with an ankle sprain, and despite being cleared to return, was "labored" and benched in favor of junior Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims... who was then benched for sophomore Chubba Purdy (younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy).

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is trying to avoid a fourth-straight loss and extend the longest active bowl streak in the Big Ten by making its 22nd straight bowl game.

The Badgers are in a similar predicament on offense, with starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai having returned last week from breaking his right (throwing) hand against Iowa in mid-October.

"Tanner is a tough dude," head coach Luke Fickell said. "Whether it’s three weeks outside of surgery, I thought he did as good as he could do probably in a lot of situations. But he's fighting through a lot.”

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

