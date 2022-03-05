Nebraska vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Wisconsin prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 6

Nebraska vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Nebraska (9-21), Wisconsin (24-5)

Why Nebraska Will Win

Just how much will Wisconsin be into this?

Of course it would love to take the Big Ten regular season title outright, but it already has a piece of that coming off the emotional gut-check win over Purdue.

On the other side, Nebraska can come out loose and have a whole lot of fun. There’s no pressure whatsoever.

As bad as the Huskers have been, they’ve won two straight on the road against Penn State and Ohio State. The shooting has been great, the team is getting to the free throw line and making their shots, and they’ve shown the offensive ability to not just keep up, but roll.

There’s no one in the Big Ten hotter from three right now.

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin might not be perfect, but it keeps on winning. Again, it’s the Big Ten regular season champion partly as is, and it has it outright if Illinois loses to Iowa or if it’s able to win this.

Throw in the Senior Day aspect of this, and the focus will be there. The team is on a roll, and momentum-wise, taking care of the worst team in the Big Ten is a must.

The Husker O might be playing well, but the Badgers have been able to overcome their mediocre defense with timely shots, a strong shooting stretch, and not turnovers.

Nebraska has been able win on hustle, but Wisconsin doesn’t give the ball away and isn’t going to give away too many easy chances.

Nebraska vs Wisconsin: What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska will give Wisconsin far more of a fight than it might like.

The Badgers already suffered a home loss to a hot/bad team earlier when they didn’t get going against Rutgers a few weeks ago. They’ll start out struggling in this, too, and Nebraska won’t go away.

Wisconsin will get everything working in the last five minutes to pull this off, but it’ll be a more entertaining game than it should be.

Nebraska vs Wisconsin Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 74, Nebraska 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

