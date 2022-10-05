Nebraska vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Friday, October 7

Nebraska vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Nebraska (2-3), Rutgers (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Nebraska vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Yes, Nebraska was able to come up with a win over Indiana but it wasn’t able to run the ball.

It ripped off runs in chunks against North Dakota and Georgia Southern, but it couldn’t do anything against Oklahoma and it was stuffed too much by the Hoosiers.

Rutgers got run over by Ohio State, but that’s Ohio State. Against everyone else the Scarlet Knight defensive front was a brick wall. Granted, it didn’t deal with anyone who could pound, but beating Boston College and holding up against Iowa isn’t horrible.

Combine that with a strong secondary and lots of plays on third downs, and Nebraska will stall way too often.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers finally got to exhale a bit.

The pressure was off, they had too weeks to let everything calm down, and what did they do? They were able to win a tight game for once.

It was 21 all against Indiana in the fourth quarter, and everything was set up for yet another close loss when the team turned into Jell-O. Instead, Nebraska got a huge pass play and another scoring drive to win by 14.

Did that signal any sort of a change? Is it simply a case of the team needing to actually know it could do it?

That might be a bit of a reach, but the offense is moving the chains, there are plenty of big plays, and this week the defense gets a break against a Rutgers offense that’s struggling to find anything that works.

Story continues

But …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Can Rutgers stop turning the ball over and go back to being the defense that takes it away in bunches?

It had to press against Iowa and Ohio State, and then bad things started to happen. Nebraska defense doesn’t take the ball away, and the offense has given it up multiple times in every game against Georgia Southern.

The Huskers will dominate the game in total yards, but time and against the Rutgers defense will hold firm and/or force a big mistake.

It won’t be anything pretty, but the Scarlet Knights will take it.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

Nebraska vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Rutgers 24, Nebraska 23

Line: Nebraska -3, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Nebraska vs Rutgers Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News