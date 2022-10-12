Nebraska vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Nebraska vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Nebraska (3-3), Purdue (4-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Nebraska vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Did the Huskers just break the hex?

After years of discovering new and exciting ways to lose close games, Nebraska caught the break it never, ever, ever got under Scott Frost with a late penalty on Rutgers helping the cause in a 14-13 win.

Combine that with the win over Indiana and your 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the top of the Big Ten West standings.

They’re starting to play okay under Mickey Joseph. The running game isn’t doing much outside of whatever cool run Anthony Grant is able to come up with, but the passing attack has been okay and the defense is starting to hold up better.

Indiana and Rutgers don’t have Purdue’s passing game, but the Husker secondary was strong over the last two weeks – the three interceptions against the Scarlet Knights helped – and should come up with a few takeaways in this.

The Boilermakers have turned it over eight times in the last three games – Nebraska might need those mistakes, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why Purdue Will Win

It’s not like Nebraska’s offense has taken off.

It’s been okay through the air, and it’s not all that bad overall, but it’s good for two turnovers a game, the ground attack really doesn’t do enough averaging 2.4 yards per carry over the last two games, and the line is way too leaky in pass protection.

Purdue’s defensive front is holding up well against the run. There aren’t enough plays in the backfield, but it’s okay on third downs and is coming off two pitched gems in wins over Minnesota and Maryland on the road.

Story continues

As long as the offense can chill a bit on the turnovers – there are way too many fumbles for a team that doesn’t run all that much – it should be able to control the game throughout with midrange passes.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

This is a huge moment for Nebraska.

The two straight wins were nice, but getting by Purdue would be different. The Boilermakers are two plays away from being 6-0, got a strong win over Maryland, and were brilliant against Minnesota.

It’s going to take them a little while to put this away.

Effort has never been a problem for the Huskers, and it’ll show in a great start and an early lead. The Purdue offense will finally start to click midway through the third quarter with two good scoring drives, and the momentum will roll from there.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

Nebraska vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 30, Nebraska 17

Line: Purdue -14, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Nebraska vs Purdue Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News