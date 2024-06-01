Nebraska vs. Niagara: Stream and broadcast info for Saturday

Nebraska plays Niagara on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Huskers enter elimination play after losing in their opening game of the NCAA regional. Nebraska fell to Florida on Friday afternoon by a score of 5-2. Their opponent, Niagara, enters elimination play after falling to Oklahoma State 19-7.

Niagara is 38-16 on the season and qualified for the NCAA tournament after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. It is the first NCAA tournament appearance in school history. The Purple Eagles are led by Rob McCoy, who is in his 16th season as head coach. McCoy holds a career record of 299-458-3

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

