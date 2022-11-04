Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are looking to end a two-game losing streak. Of course, the biggest question is the status of quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson exited last week’s game against Illinois with an arm injury, and he is expected to be a gametime decision.

Without Thompson, Nebraska’s offense sputtered against Illinois scoring zero points in the second half. If Thompson is inactive, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers should fill in at quarterback.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: November 5th Time: 11:00 a.m. CT



TV Channel: ESPN2



Nebraska vs. Minnesota injury report:

Out

Nebraska: RB Ajay Allen, RB Gabe Ervin Jr., WR Decoldest Crawford, OT Teddy Prochazka, OL Nouredin Nouili, TE Thomas Fidone

Minnesota: RB Zach Evans, WR Chris Autman-Bell, TE Samuel Pickerign, TE Nathan Jones

Questionable

Nebraska: QB Casey Thompson

Players to watch:

Nebraska:

WR Trey Palmer- 48 receptions, 782 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns

DE Garrett Nelson- 40 total tackles, 4.5 sacks

Minnesota:

RB Mohamed Ibrahim- 170 carries, 955 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns

DB Tyler Nubin- 35 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

