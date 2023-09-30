Nebraska vs. Michigan: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Nebraska plays Michigan on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines will take to the road for the first time this season. Michigan currently holds a record of 4-0 (1-0). Nebraska enters the game on a two-game winning streak after defeating Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. The Huskers sit at 2-2 (0-1) on the season.
Here’s where and when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
Where: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)
Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
TV: Fox
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Michigan at Nebraska injury report:
OUT: MICHIGAN
Alex Orji
Ja’Den McBurrows
C.J. Stokes
Mason Graham
OUT: NEBRASKA
Cam Lenhardt
Players to watch:
MICHIGAN:
J.J. McCarthy – Quarterback
930 passing yards, eight TDs and three INTs
Blake Corum – Running Back
351 rush yards and eight TDs
Roman Wilson – Wide Receiver
268 receiving yards and six TDs.
NEBRASKA:
Heinrich Haarberg – Quarterback
278 passing yards and four TDs
272 rushing yards and two TDs
Anthony Grant – Running Back
208 rushing yards and two TDs.
Billy Kemp IV – Wide Receiver
13 receptions for 132 yards and one TD
