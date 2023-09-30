Nebraska vs. Michigan: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Nebraska plays Michigan on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines will take to the road for the first time this season. Michigan currently holds a record of 4-0 (1-0). Nebraska enters the game on a two-game winning streak after defeating Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. The Huskers sit at 2-2 (0-1) on the season.

Here’s where and when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Where: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Michigan at Nebraska injury report:

OUT: MICHIGAN

Alex Orji

Ja’Den McBurrows

C.J. Stokes

Mason Graham

OUT: NEBRASKA

Cam Lenhardt

Players to watch:

MICHIGAN:

J.J. McCarthy – Quarterback 930 passing yards, eight TDs and three INTs

Blake Corum – Running Back 351 rush yards and eight TDs

Roman Wilson – Wide Receiver 268 receiving yards and six TDs.



NEBRASKA:

Heinrich Haarberg – Quarterback 278 passing yards and four TDs 272 rushing yards and two TDs

Anthony Grant – Running Back 208 rushing yards and two TDs.

Billy Kemp IV – Wide Receiver 13 receptions for 132 yards and one TD



