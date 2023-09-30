Advertisement

Nebraska vs. Michigan: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Nebraska plays Michigan on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines will take to the road for the first time this season. Michigan currently holds a record of 4-0 (1-0). Nebraska enters the game on a two-game winning streak after defeating Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. The Huskers sit at 2-2 (0-1) on the season.

Here’s where and when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

  • Where: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

  • TV:  Fox

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Michigan at Nebraska injury report:

OUT: MICHIGAN

  • Alex Orji

  • Ja’Den McBurrows

  • C.J. Stokes

  • Mason Graham

OUT: NEBRASKA

  • Cam Lenhardt

Players to watch:

MICHIGAN:

  • J.J. McCarthy – Quarterback

    • 930 passing yards, eight TDs and three INTs

  • Blake Corum – Running Back

    • 351 rush yards and eight TDs

  • Roman Wilson – Wide Receiver

    • 268 receiving yards and six TDs.

NEBRASKA:

  • Heinrich Haarberg – Quarterback

    • 278 passing yards and four TDs

    • 272 rushing yards and two TDs

  • Anthony Grant – Running Back

    • 208 rushing yards and two TDs.

  • Billy Kemp IV – Wide Receiver

    • 13 receptions for 132 yards and one TD

