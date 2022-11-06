Nebraska vs. Michigan football game time announced

The Wolverines are coming off a dominating win against Rutgers Saturday night in Piscataway. The maize and blue went into halftime trailing for the first time this season but after outscoring Rutgers 28-0 in the third quarter, Michigan won the game, 52-17.

Michigan is now 9-0 and all focus turns to Nebraska.

It took a little longer than usual but we finally know what time Michigan football will host Nebraska next Saturday, Nov. 12. The time of the game was released Sunday morning and the Michigan football Twitter account confirmed it would be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will air on ABC.

The Wolverines are set to have their first 3:30 p.m. game of the year in the Big House. Michigan has had four noon kicks and two primetime kickoffs this season at home.

Michigan leads the all-time series with Nebraska 6-4-1. The Wolverines are currently on a two-game win streak against the Corn Huskers.

