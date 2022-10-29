Nebraska vs. Illinois: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Fighting Illini are leading the Big Ten West with a 6-1 overall record and 3-1 conference record.

Despite have a roller coaster season, the Cornhuskers are still firmly in the mix in the division with a 2-2 conference record. A victory on Saturday would make Nebraska one of three teams on top of the Big Ten West with a 3-2 record alongside Illinois and Purdue.

It will not be easy, though, as Illinois is currently on a five-game winning streak.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: October 29th Time: 2:30 p.m. CT



TV Channel: ABC



Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Nebraska vs. Illinois injury report:

Out

Nebraska: RB Ajay Allen, RB Gabe Ervin Jr., WR Decoldest Crawford, OT Teddy Prochazka, OL Nouredin Nouili, TE Thomas Fidone

Illinois: QB Donovan Leary, WR Shawn Miller, LB Ezekiel Holmes

Questionable

Nebraska: G Broc Bando, WR Omar Manning

Illinois: RB Reggie Love III

Players to watch:

Nebraska:

RB Anthony Grant- 144 carries, 682 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns

WR Trey Palmer- 47 receptions, 781 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns

Illinois:

RB Chase Brown- 192 carries, 1,059 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns

DB Kendall Smith- 12 total tackles, 4 interceptions

