Nebraska vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Illinois Week 0 college football prediction and game preview.

Nebraska vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

Network: FOX

Nebraska (0-0) vs Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

The ground game should be able to take over right away.

The passing attack might be a tad iffy until a few new playmakers emerge, but the Huskers have a good group of backs around QB Adrian Martinez, and the offensive front will be fine despite losing the two top parts from last year’s line. This isn’t going to be a top Illinois defense quite yet – if at all.

There’s talent on the Illini side, but after finishing dead last in the Big Ten in total defense, there’s an overhaul being done. However …

Why Illinois Will Win

New head coach Bret Bielema and new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters should be able to crank up the pass rush and the pressure into the backfield.

Nebraska has some good offensive parts, but most of them are untested and Martinez has yet to show any real consistency. The Illinois linebacking corps will be a massive plus and the line should be far, far stronger.

On the other side, Illinois has a few good receiving transfers to bother the Husker secondary, and it should have a decent enough running game to at least keep things moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska might be having its issues under Scott Frost, but it won four straight over the Illini before last year’s 41-23 shocker in Lincoln.

Both teams are going to come up with an ultra-intense effort in what should a game full of plenty of energy. It’s going to be ragged, full of mistakes, and there won’t be too much coming from the respective passing games, but it’s going to be a fun opener to the season and the Bielema era.

Can the Nebraska passing game come up with the big plays needed to overcome a solid effort from the Illinois balanced attack?

Martinez will have a hard time breaking free from the Illini linebacking corps, but Nebraska will be good enough on the ground in the second half to come up with the program’s first season-opening road win since rocking Iowa 42-7 in 1999.

Nebraska vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Nebraska 30, Illinois 24

Nebraska -7, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

