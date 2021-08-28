Nebraska vs Illinois Best Bets, Odds









The 2021 College Football season kicks off in the Big Ten with the Illinois Fighting Illini hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Cornhuskers are +3000 to win the Big Ten. All odds via PointsBet. PointsBet is also offering no juice lines for College Football.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (+7) Total: 53.5

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is entering his fourth season in Lincoln. He has yet to put together a winning campaign. The Cornhuskers' 2020 season included a 41-23 home loss to the Fighting Illini. It was one of Illinois' two wins on the season. Frost and the Cornhuskers have to play better this season.

The Fighting Illini is once again not expected to do much as they are +5000 to win the Big Ten West Division. They are projected to be underdogs in nine of their twelve games this season.

When the 2021 schedule was first announced, PointsBet had Illinois as a 7.5-point home Underdog. That number held steady through the summer, at times dropping down to 7 before heading back to 7.5. Earlier this week the number dropped to 6.5 before ticking back up to 7. According to PointsBet, the public is backing the home dog. Over 60% of the best and 70% of the money are on the Fighting Illini to cover the spread. Public bettors are looking at the fact that Illinois went on the road to beat the Cornhuskers last season.

Nebraska is nothing to write home about, and the Scott Frost era has been a disaster for the most part. With that being said Nebraska is a better team than Illinois. I can see them playing with urgency to avenge the loss from last season. The Cornhuskers are returning 17 starters from a team that only won three games last season. This year, their projected win total is 6.5 juiced to the under on PointsBet.

There will not be many times this season to back the Cornhuskers but this is one. The chance to fade a trendy underdog to start the College Football season should not be passed up.

EDGE: Nebraska -7