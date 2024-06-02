Nebraska vs. Florida: Stream and broadcast info for Sunday
Nebraska plays Florida on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
After defeating Niagara 7-5 on Saturday afternoon, the Huskers will play in another elimination game in the NCAA Regional on Sunday. Nebraska will face Florida in a rematch after the Gators fell to the host school, Oklahoma State, by a score of 7-1. The Cornhuskers lost to Florida in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional 5-2. The winner of Sunday afternoon’s elimination game will face the Cowboys on Sunday evening.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, June 2
Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)