Nebraska vs. Florida: Stream and broadcast info for Friday

Nebraska plays Florida on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Nebraska will play Florida in their first NCAA Tournament game on Friday afternoon. The Huskers and Gators will be joined by Niagara and host school Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional. Nebraska will be looking to qualify for its first super regional since 2005.

The Gators enter the tournament with a 28-27 record following a first-round knockout in the SEC Tournament. The Cornhuskers hold a record of 39-20 and are coming off winning the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

