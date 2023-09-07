Nebraska vs. Coach Prime. Battle of Iowa. Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks

After one full week of the college football season, the Big Ten produced a few observations: Michigan is stacked again; Ohio State has some offensive work to do; Wisconsin still will run the ball; and Nebraska is better but still mistake-prone. With that in mind, here are this week's Big Ten picks. (The Gophers-Eastern Michigan prediction will be published later in the week. All games Saturday unless noted):

Three with intrigue

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado, 11 a.m., FOX

* The Huskers visit Boulder for the Buffaloes' home debut of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders. Nebraska is much improved, but the Buffs will match the charged atmosphere. Colorado 27, Nebraska 23

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

* The Cougars eked out a 17-14 victory in Madison last year. Can the Badgers defense contain Cougars QB Cameron Ward, who passed for 451 yards at Colorado State last week? Washington State 26, Wisconsin 21

Iowa at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.. FOX

* Two teams who've seen their offseason marred by gambling allegations. The Hawkeyes prevail in a close one, and the score just beats the over/under of 36.5. Iowa 20, Iowa State 17

Keep an eye on

Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

* The Fighting Illini and Jayhawks haven't met since 1968. The Illinois defensive line, led by Jer'Zhan Newton, should be the difference. Illinois 21, Kansas 10

Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2

* Tough nonconference schedule for Boilermakers continues with visit to Blacksburg. Virginia Tech 31, Purdue 28

And the rest

* Indiana 35, Indiana State 14 (6 p.m. Friday, BTN)

* No. 5 Ohio State 48, Youngstown State 14 (11 a.m., BTN)

* No. 7 Penn State 38, Delaware 7 (11 a.m., Peacock)

* No. 2 Michigan 42, UNLV 10 (2:30 p.m., CBS)

* Michigan State 38, Richmond 20 (2:30 p.m., BTN)

* UTEP 23, Northwestern 7 (2:30 p.m., BTN)

* Maryland 45, Charlotte 10 (6:30 p.m., NBC)

* Rutgers 31, Temple 14 (6:30 p.m., BTN)